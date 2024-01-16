West Bengal: School teacher, his two children found dead

Barasat (WB), Jan 16 (PTI) A school teacher and his two children were found dead in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The man was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Ramchandrapore village of Halishahar in Shibdashpore police station area, they said.

The bodies of his son and his daughter were found in a nearby field, they added.

An investigation is underway, police said, noting that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR SOM