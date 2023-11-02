West Bengal: Security guard posted at govt office arrested for duping people promising them jobs

Siliguri, Nov 2 (PTI) A private security guard posted at a government office in northern West Bengal's Siliguri city was arrested for allegedly duping people after taking money from them with the promise of providing jobs, police said on Thursday.

Bishnupada Gupta, who was posted at mini secretariat 'Uttarkanya', was arrested by personnel of the New Jalpaiguri police station, they said.

A search is on for the main accused in the case, Moinur Rahman, another security guard posted at Uttarkanya, who has gone missing after Gupta's arrest, they added.

Moinul took money from three women promising them jobs at a private nursing home in the city. He asked them to come to the mini secretariat, but after reaching there, they could not get in touch with Moinul, police said.

Sensing that something was wrong, they spoke to the officials there, who in turn informed the police after hearing the entire episode.

Police said an investigation is underway. PTI CORR SOM