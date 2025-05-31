New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Noted social activist from West Bengal Pirzada Amin joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders here on Saturday.

AICC general secretary (West Bengal in-charge) Ghulam Ahmed Mir, chairman of the party's media and publicity department Pawan Khera, state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar and state Mahila Congress president Subrata Dutta welcomed Amin in the party.

Khera said Amin belongs to a renowned family of West Bengal and the family commands a lot of influence in Odisha and Tripura as well.

He said Amin's family played an important role in the Muslim renaissance and addressed injustices within the community. His family also contributed significantly to promote education in the society. It opened hospitals and technical institutes and also engaged in research work, Khera added.

Mir said Amin's family has been dedicated to serving the society for years.

Amin thanked the Congress leadership for reposing faith in him. He said the Congress is the only party that takes along everyone, without any discrimination or bias. PTI SKC RC