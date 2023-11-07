West Bengal: Speaker disapproves Giri's unsavoury remarks targetting Guv

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday disapproved minister Akhil Giri's remarks targetting Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Giri made unsavoury remarks about the governor's visit to a community Durga Puja organised by a TMC leader.

"Are we not aware of what he has been doing? Don't we know why he went to inaugurate the Durga Puja organised by Kunal Ghosh? It's all there on WhatsApp, we will reveal everything," he had said, and a video clip of it went viral on social media.

Giri maintained that the comments were misinterpreted and blown out of proportion.

Speaking to reporters, the speaker said, "I don't understand the reason for making such comments against the governor. It would have been better if he had not. I didn't take it in the right way, that's all I can say." Standing by Giri, TMC spokesperson Ghosh said, "His comments were misinterpreted. The opposition BJP has been exploiting it." Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP wrote to the governor, calling for strong action against Giri, who is the MoS for correctional administration.

Giri faced widespread criticism last year for his remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. PTI PNT SOM