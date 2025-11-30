West Bengal: SRO Subrata Gupta visits Falta to review SIR work

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta on Sunday visited West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to review the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

Gupta, a retired IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was appointed the SRO by the Election Commission on Friday to oversee the special intensive revision (SIR) on electoral rolls in the state.

He visited Falta to review the SIR-related works and met representatives of various political parties.

"I am here to oversee whether the SIR process is being followed as per the directive of the EC. There are a few complaints, and we will cross-check them," Gupta said.

"We want to ensure that the process is completed accurately. There were representatives of four political parties in the meeting. Some procedural issues were raised by them. In case there is any need, we will issue additional guidelines regarding those issues," he added.

Along with Gupta, the EC appointed 12 IAS officers as Electoral Roll Observers to help the district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) in taking corrective measures regarding the SIR.

"They are going to examine the route map of enumeration forms (EFs) distribution and collection. There are complaints of malpractices, and that the forms are reaching the wrong persons. These issues will also be verified," an official said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, alleged that the block development officers (BDOs) were involved in the malpractices.

"It's good that Gupta has gone to the South 24 Parganas district. Some BDOs are working at the behest of the TMC. That should be checked," he said. PTI SCH SOM