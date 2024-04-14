West Bengal state day 'Bangla Divas' celebrated for first time

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) The inaugural 'Bangla Divas', marking the state day of West Bengal, was observed here on Sunday, coinciding with Poila Baisakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar year.

The Mamata Banerjee government had in December declared Poila Baisakh as the state day of West Bengal.

The event, held in front of Rabindra Sadan, the city's cultural hub, was graced by poets, writers, and senior administrative and police officials.

Due to the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in effect for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, no state ministers or political figures were present at the programme.

Renowned poets like Joy Goswami, a Sahitya Akademi awardee, and Srijato were among the distinguished attendees at the event. Also present were West Bengal chief secretary BP Gopalika and Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal.

Earlier, the state government had declared Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's composition 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol' as the state song of West Bengal, a decision that drew criticism from the state BJP leadership. PTI AMR MNB