West Bengal: Stationary cargo vessel catches fire, none injured

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
07 Jan 2024
Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) A stationary cargo vessel on the Muri Ganga river in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district caught fire on Saturday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, a police officer said.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but prima facie, it appears the blaze erupted due to some repair activity on the vessel,” he said.

The Muri Ganga is a distributary of the Hooghly river. PTI BSM RBT

