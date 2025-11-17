West Bengal STF, Narayanpur police seize Rs 5 crore from car, 2 arrested

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) In a joint operation, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) and Narayanpur police on Monday arrested two persons and seized Rs 5 crore from an SUV in the city's New Town area, a senior officer said.

"The vehicle was coming from Birbhum and was stopped near Baromatha More following a tip-off. During the search, the cash was found stacked inside the car," he said.

Both the accused, Akram Khan and Imran Khan, hail from Birbhum district, he said.

"A case has been registered at Narayanpur police station and the STF has taken over the investigation," he added. PTI SCHPTI SCH MNB