West Bengal suffering deindustrialisation since TMC came to power in state: BJP

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged that West Bengal has been suffering from deindustrialisation since the Trinamool Congress came to power in the state.

The state BJP released a booklet, 'West Bengal: Industrialisation graveyard', on the state of industrialisation, underscoring that the need of the hour is setting up large industries for generating gainful employment in the state.

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya alleged that large industrial houses have left West Bengal, damaging the state's prospects for industrialisation.

He also alleged that the turn of events at Singur and Nandigram in West Bengal has sent a wrong signal to industrialists across the country.

"The only solution to re-industrialise West Bengal is to set up large industries. Land taken from the farmers should be given ownership in the units that will come up in their land", he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Bengal Global Business Summits (BGBS), which have been held in Kolkata since 2015, have been a "flop show".

"The costs involved in holding these summits far outweigh the benefits which were supposed to accrue to West Bengal in terms of actual investments taking place on the ground", Adhikari alleged.

He said that West Bengal's internal debt has reached staggering heights, and setting up large industries is the only solution to uplift the state.

Adhikari said big investments which West Bengal had received have been made by undertakings of the Central government, be it in airports, railways, ports, roads or the petroleum sector.

"The much-hyped BGBS held so far have been a flop show", he alleged.

The West Bengal government will hold a business conclave in the city on December 18 to highlight the state's industrial progress. PTI dc RG