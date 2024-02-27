West Bengal: Teaching job aspirants protest in Salt Lake, detained

Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) A group of teaching job aspirants demonstrated here on Tuesday, claiming that though they qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) about two years ago, they are yet to be called for interview.

Advertisment

Around 200 such candidates aspiring for teaching jobs in primary classes of state-run schools demonstrated in Salt Lake.

The protesters were on the way to the state primary education board's office, when police stopped them outside the Education Department's office Bikash Bhaban, and detained them.

"We have all qualified 2022 TET but are yet to get any call for an interview. But, some people who have not qualified TET have already been empanelled and are working in various primary schools across the state," Bapai Kundu, a protestor, alleged.

Advertisment

"We were assured by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee that our problems will be addressed, but our wait seems to be unending. Today, we were forcibly stopped by the police and chased away like dogs. We are not crime accused like TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali. We are all educated youth who have proved themselves in tests. Is this the treatment we deserve?" he asked.

A police officer said that around 50 people were detained as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area.

Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday said the state is handling the issue of recruitment of teachers in a fair and expeditious manner.

Advertisment

"As there is a cumbersome legal process involved, thanks to the efforts of the opposition, it is taking time. We will do justice to the eligible and deserving candidates," he said.

The opposition BJP, CPI(M) and Congress alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government has been indifferent to the plight of thousands of teaching job aspirants who have been protesting for months, seeking employment and action against the alleged corruption that took place in the recruitment process.

Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, several government officials and some TMC leaders were arrested by central agencies in connection with the irregularities. PTI SUS SOM