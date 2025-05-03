West Bengal: Teen dies in mysterious circumstances in Rahara

Kolkata, May 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died in mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning after being found with injuries in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The boy, who had injuries on his hands and legs, was found under a mango tree near his house in Rahara, they said.

He appeared in the class 10 board exams this year, and his results were declared on Friday.

The boy had left home on Friday night and had been missing since then. After being found in the morning, he was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

His body was then sent for post-mortem examination, they said.