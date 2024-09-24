West Bengal: TMC councillor 'breaches' CM's security cordon

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) A TMC councillor of the Dankuni Municipality allegedly breached the security cordon of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, following which he was questioned by the police, officials said.

The incident happened at the Dankuni toll plaza in Hooghly district when ward 16 councillor Subhajit Ganguly rushed towards Banerjee's convoy which was passing by and tried to hand her an envelope, they said.

On seeing him, the CM signalled him to hand the brown envelope to the cars in the tail of the cavalcade. A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Chandannagar's Police Commissioner Amit P Javalgi who was nearby immediately intervened, officials said.

Ganguly was taken to the nearby police station and questioned, a senior police officer said.

"He went very close to the CM's car which is an absolute breach of the security. We cannot let anybody do that," he said.

Ganguly, however, denied his involvement in the incident. PTI SCH SOM