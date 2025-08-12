West Bengal: TMC member shot dead in Bankura, family alleges faction feud behind murder

Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) A TMC member was allegedly shot dead in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said on Tuesday.

Sikandar Khan, a booth convenor of the party in Sonamukhi, was shot from behind on Monday night when he was travelling on his motorcycle, they said.

His body, with bullet wounds on the back of his head and waist, was found next to a canal in the morning, they added.

Khan's family alleged that another faction of the party was behind the murder.

Local TMC leaders rejected the allegation, claiming that the BJP murdered him.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation started.

No arrest has been made yet, they said. PTI SUS SOM