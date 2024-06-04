West Bengal: TMC wrests Barrackpur from BJP, retains Barasat, Jangipur

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) The TMC won the Barrackpur, Bolpur, Jangipur, Barasat and Joynagar Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

In Barrackpore, TMC candidate Partha Bhowmick, a state minister, defeated BJP MP Arjun Singh by 64,438 votes.

Bhowmick secured 5,20,231 votes, and Singh got 4,55,793 votes.

TMC MP Asit Kumar Mal retained the Bolpur seat by defeating BJP's Piya Saha by a margin of 3,27,253 votes.

Mal got 8,55,633 votes, while Saha managed 5,28,380 votes.

In Jangipur, TMC MP Khalilur Rahaman defeated Congress' Murtoja Hossain Bokul by a margin of 1,16,637 votes.

Rahaman secured 5,44,427 votes, and Bokul got 4,27,790 votes.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar retained the Barasat seat by defeating her nearest rival Swapan Majumdar of the BJP by 1,14,189 votes.

Ghosh Dastidar got 6,92,010 votes, while Majumdar got 5,77,821 votes.

In the Joynagar seat, TMC MP Pratima Mondal defeated BJP's Ashok Kandary by 4,70,219 votes. Mondal secured 8,94,312 and Kandary bagged 4,24,094 votes. PTI SCH SOM