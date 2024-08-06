West Bengal to increase state-run bus services

Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to increase state-run bus services, primarily to improve revenue from public transport, an official said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a direction in this regard while chairing a review meeting of the Transport Department, he said.

"Primarily to increase revenue from public transport, the Transport Department has been asked to increase the number of bus services," the official said.

"It has been proposed to make the transport workers work in four shifts instead of three, if necessary. Apart from increasing income, the CM in the meeting also directed to work for reducing wastage of government money," he said.

Banerjee also instructed to increase the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles, he added. PTI SCH SOM