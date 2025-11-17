West Bengal to install fire-prevention devices in state-run buses

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) To prevent fires in moving buses, the West Bengal Transport Department is planning to install devices that can be activated immediately if a spark or flame is detected inside a moving vehicle.

A senior transport official told PTI on Monday that the move comes in the wake of frequent sleeper bus fires.

"We have decided to install devices which can be immediately put to use when a flame is spotted in a moving bus. The state transport authority has already been informed, and several transport undertakings are taking steps to install these devices in both city and long-distance buses," the official said.

He said the different transport undertakings were regularly undertaking safety audits of every vehicle and a new SOP (Standard Operating Protocol) was being framed for regular maintenance work of every government-run bus.

Bus staff will receive fire-prevention training, and depots have been instructed to carry out safety checks before every trip.

The official added that private bus operators will gradually be brought under the same safety measures by next year in a cost-effective manner.

According to estimates, the state transport corporations currently operate a fleet of over 2,600 buses across West Bengal. PTI SUS MNB