West Bengal ushers in new year with fervour

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday celebrated the first day of the new year with enthusiasm as people thronged popular tourist spots and religious places across the state.

Advertisment

Attending various cultural events and eating out are also parts of the festival for large number of people.

Park Street, Victoria Memorial Hall, Alipore Zoo, Nicco Park and Eco Park in and around Kolkata attracted revellers of all ages.

The 'Kalpataru Utsav' held at Kashipur Mutt near Kolkata also added a spiritual dimension to the New Year festivities.

Advertisment

The event commemorates 1 January 1886 when, followers of Ramakrishna Paramhansa believe that he revealed himself to be an Avatar.

“About one lakh devotees visited Kashipur Mutt for the Kalpataru Utsav. They also receive mahaprasad,” said a monk at the Mutt.

Lakhs of devotees also queued at Dakshineswar Kali Temple during the day.

Advertisment

Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district also witnessed a massive turnout of devotees wishing to begin the year with spiritual blessings.

Police said there are no reports of untoward incidents till filing of this report. PTI BSM NN