West Bengal: Woman found dead at University of Burdwan's campus

Burdwan (WB), Nov 21 (PTI) A woman was found dead at the University of Burdwan's campus in Golapbag, police said.

The body of the woman was found floating in a pond at the campus of the state-run varsity in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, they said.

The woman is yet to be identified, they said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Vice-Chancellor Gautam Chandra said the woman was in her early 30s, and she was not a student or staff of the varsity.

One side of the pond is unfenced and it is suspected that she entered from there or her body was brought in from there, he said.

Superintendent of Police Amandeep said an investigation was underway. PTI CORR SOM