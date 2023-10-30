West Bengal: Woman waiting with son on roadside run over by truck

Barasat, Oct 30 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman and her son were run over by a truck in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident happened on the Jessore Road in Bongaon police station area, they said.

The woman with her six-year-old son were waiting on the roadside, when the truck transporting rice ran over them, they added.

The truck diver and his assistant were arrested following the accident, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations.

Locals protested in the area after the accident, alleging that police were unable to control unruly vehicles, which caused such an accident. PTI CORR SOM