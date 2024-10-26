West Bengal youth held for kidnapping minor girl in Kerala

Kochi, Oct 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth from West Bengal was arrested on charges of kidnapping a minor girl from Angamaly, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Sabuj, a resident of Jalangi in Murshidabad in West Bengal.

He was nabbed by the Ernakulam rural police on Friday, five days after the incident.

The accused was brought to Kochi and produced before the court which remained him to judicial custody on Saturday.

The case was registered after a couple from Uttar Pradesh, residing in Angamaly, lodged a complaint before the police that their daughter was missing.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation, which revealed that the accused had travelled with the girl by bus to Bengaluru, and from there, the duo boarded a flight to Kolkata.

Ernakulam District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, constituted a special investigation team to probe the case and the sleuths went to Kolkata.

From Kolkata, they embarked on a road journey to Jalangi, a remote village near the Bangladesh border, where the girl was found staying at Sabuj's house, police said.

With assistance from the local police in Jalangi, the officers took the accused and the minor girl into custody and brought them back to Kolkata.

From there, they were brought back to Kerala, where further legal action has been taken, police added. PTI ARM ROH