West Bengal's demography entering 'dangerous phase': BJP spokesperson Bhandari

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has claimed that West Bengal's demography is entering a "dangerous phase" in several districts of the state with growth rate of Hindu population declining every passing In a video posted on his official X handle on Tuesday, Bhandari claimed that the rate of decline of Hindu population in border districts of West Bengal is "directly proportional" to the rate of increase of "illegal infiltrating activities" in those districts.

"The decadal growth rate of the Hindu population is declining with every passing decade. Bengal’s demography is entering a dangerous phase -- disturbingly similar to the 1940s in several districts," he wrote.

"It's not about Hindus becoming Minority, its about Hindu population falling to less than 70 percent, He said, adding, "Demography is democracy's destiny." Bhandari claimed that the decadal growth of Hindu population, which was 21 percentage in 1980, has now reduce to 10 percentage.

" Which is what defeats the entire logic of TFR (total fertility rate). It says that even though the Muslim population growth rate has reduced than what it was 40 years back, the rate of decline of the Hindu population is faster than the rate of decline of the Muslim population. So the TFR gap always remains," he said.

This is why the Hindus are "disproportionately" decreasing in West Bengal and Muslims are increasing in the state, he claimed.

"But, along with that Bengal being the model state has another tangential data which says that the rate of decline of Hindu population in border districts of Bengal is directly proportional to the rate of increase of illegal infiltrating activities which have been found on those districts," Bhandari added. PTI PK ZMN