West Bengal's highest point Sandakphu gets season's first snowfall

Siliguri (WB), Nov 22 (PTI) The Himalayan hamlet of Sandakphu, West Bengal's highest point, received the season's first snowfall, bringing cheers to tourists.

Darjeeling's District Magistrate Preeti Goyal said that light snowfall occurred in Sandakphu on Thursday evening, She told PTI that the season's first snowfall brought down temperatures in the area considerably.

The IMD clocked the day's maximum temperature at 15.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius in Darjeeling town, the nearest recording point from Sandakphu.

Sandakphu, which offers a majestic view of the Kanchenjunga mountain range, is situated at a height of 11,930 feet on the Singalila ridge in the Himalayas.

The news of the season's first snowfall in Sandakphu brought cheers to both travellers and tour operators.

Many tourists who are already in Darjeeling and nearby places are showing increased interest in visiting Sandakphu, travel agents said.

The weather office said the temperature in the region is likely to remain low as the weather will be mostly dry with the possibility of shallow to moderate fog in the mornings. PTI AMR COR SOM