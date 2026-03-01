West Bengal's original inhabitants will become minority as TMC helps infiltrators, claims Nadda

Krishnanagar, Mar 1 (PTI) Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of helping infiltrators, Union minister JP Nadda on Sunday claimed West Bengal's original inhabitants will become a minority because of this.

Addressing a rally in Nadia district's Krishnanagar, from where one of the 'Poriborton Yatras' of the BJP was flagged off, Nadda alleged that the TMC was trying to turn the state into a "hub of infiltrators".

Alleging that there is no law and order in the state under Banerjee's government, Nadda said TMC stands for "terror, Muslim appeasement and corruption".

Nadda, the Union health minister, said the TMC government didn't allow the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, depriving nearly 40 lakh families of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

"We will implement Ayushman Bharat in Bengal immediately after coming to power here," he asserted. PTI SCH SOM