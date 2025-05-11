West Central Railway introduces optical fibre-enabled signal control technology at Nishatpura yard

Bhopal, May 11 (PTI) In a significant move towards modernity and safety, West Central Railway's Bhopal division has introduced a state-of-the-art signal control technology based entirely on optical fibre operation at its Nishatpura yard, replacing the traditional wiring system, officials said on Sunday.

"This first-of-its-kind cutting-edge technology will play a key role in making Indian Railways safer and more technologically advanced in the coming years," WCR's Bhopal division's PRO Naval Agrawal told PTI.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria said that this advanced technology has recently been commissioned on two signal posts at Nishatpura yard.

A phased roll-out has already begun on the Bhopal-Bina railway section. As per current plans, the entire section is expected to be upgraded with this new system by June 2026.

Agrawal said that until now, signal control systems used conventional multi-wire mechanisms, which were prone to delays and occasional malfunctions.

The newly introduced system uses optical fibre cables, ensuring faster, more secure, and highly reliable signal transmission compared to traditional methods, he added.

The core of this upgrade is the "Lamp Output Module" (LOM)- a device that sends signal commands directly from the control room to the signal posts through optical fibre, he said.

With this new method, signals along the railway track are controlled directly through fibre lines instead of conventional wiring, the PRO added.

"No bulky wiring is required as all communication will happen through fibre optics, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted signal operations," he said, adding that signals cannot go blank under the modern system.

Even if one component fails, the signal remains visible to trains. Additionally, trains will run more safely and punctually, Agrawal said.

The system includes an automatic cooling fan that activates when needed to prevent over-heating of equipment, he added.

In the event of the failure of a fibre line, a backup line takes over instantly, ensuring uninterrupted service, the railway officer explained.

This system makes maintenance easier and is cost-effective due to minimal hardware and streamlined setup. PTI LAL NSK