Western civilisations prioritise individualism, Indian society is family centric: RSS chief

Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Western civilisations tend to prioritise individualism whereas Indian society places the family at the core, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of a book written by BJP MLA Ameet Satam, the RSS chief also said parents must not impose specific career paths on their children and pursuing passions like music or the culinary arts would be just as fulfilling.

Parents, particularly those with advanced educational backgrounds, often pressure their children to pursue higher education, Bhagwat pointed out.

"In Western cultures, the individual is considered the fundamental unit, which contributes to a greater emphasis on individualism. In contrast, our society places the family at the core. A strong family unit can form the basis of a strong society. Our society is inherently designed to support and help others," he said.

He urged parents to instil values of earning well in their children and encourage them to contribute a portion of it for the betterment of society.

Asserting that it was important to have a purpose to channel one's passion effectively, he said passion without direction could lead to various problems.

While concluding his speech, Bhagwat acknowledged those in the gathering who raised 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans but emphasised that "these slogans are good, and you have passion, but this event does not demand those slogans as the purpose of the event is different". PTI ND BNM