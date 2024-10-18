Western Command chief felicitates war veterans, disabled soldiers in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 18 (PTI) Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command on Friday felicitated war veterans and disabled soldiers for their selfless sacrifice to the nation.

The Tiger Division of the Indian Army organised a veterans’ outreach programme cum ex-servicemen felicitation ceremony, during which veterans and disabled soldiers were presented with modified scooters and autos, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

The event was conducted to honour and felicitate gallantry awardees and disabled soldiers for their selfless sacrifice in service to the nation. Coordinated with the War Wounded Foundation (WWF) more than 250 ex-servicemen attended the event, he said.

During the event, information on various government schemes was shared by state government officials, including representatives from the Zila Sainik Board and nationalized banks. Army departments, including Record Offices, the Department of Indian Army Veterans, the Veterans Sahayata Kendra, and the Army Welfare Placement Organization, interacted with veterans to resolve their pending queries and share information. A team from the Defence Accounts Department was also present to address pending pension-related issues, while a local Military Hospital team attended to the medical needs of the ex-servicemen, Lt Col Bartwal said.

Lt Gen Katiyar addressed the gathering and expressed his gratitude towards the war veterans for their contribution to the nation. Following the formal ceremony, the GOC-in-C informally interacted with the veterans, allowing for a hearty exchange of ideas and views, further fostering camaraderie and strengthening bonds. This event provided a platform for ex-servicemen and war heroes to engage directly with government officials on various issues. PTI AB HIG