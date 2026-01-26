Western disturbance likely to bring rain, snow in J-K

Srinagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Kashmir is bracing for a fresh wet spell as a western disturbance is expected to affect the valley starting Monday evening, officials said.

The Meteorological department has predicted generally cloudy weather till evening of January 26. Thereafter, light to moderate rain or snow is likely at most places. There is also a possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds in a few areas.

According to the department, light rain or snow is expected at a few places on January 28, while the weather is likely to remain dry but cloudy over the following two days.

Travellers and transporters are advised to confirm the status of highways and roads from the concerned traffic unit before starting any journey, it said. Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations till January 28.

People living in snow-bound higher reaches have been cautioned against venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Night temperature across the Kashmir valley improved slightly on Monday due to overcast conditions. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, the skiing resort in north Kahamir, remained the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9.0 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while temperatures at other weather stations hovered around minus 1.0 degrees Celsius. PTI MIJ AKY AKY