Western disturbance to bring rain, hailstorms in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience cloudy weather and rainfall from Saturday due to the impact of a new western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said.

A cyclonic circulation has been formed over the state. As a result, light to moderate rain with occasional lightning is expected in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, along with the Shekhawati belt, on January 31 and February 1. Hailstorms may also occur at isolated places, the department said.

Another western disturbance is expected to become active on February 2, continuing light to moderate rainfall in eastern Rajasthan, including Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions on February 3 and 4.

However, the western and south-western parts of the state are likely to remain largely dry during this period.

Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, light rain was recorded at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan. Vanasthali in Tonk district received the highest rainfall of 2.1 mm.

Light to moderate fog was also reported at a few places in the state, while Alwar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.