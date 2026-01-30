Western disturbance to bring rain to parts of Rajasthan from Saturday

Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive rain from Saturday under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Cold wave conditions persisted across the state, with dense fog reported at several places on Saturday morning.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely on January 31 in districts under the Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region.

Similar weather conditions may continue on February 1 and 2 in parts of northern and eastern Rajasthan, including the Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions. Most areas of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are expected to remain dry during this period.

Officials said the weather remained dry across the state during the 24 hours ending Friday morning. While severe cold conditions continued in several areas, dense fog was observed at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan.

Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Sirohi recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, Alwar 5.0 degrees, Lunkaransar and Fatehpur 5.9 degrees each and Ganganagar 6.3 degrees Celsius, the department said.