Western Maharashtra rallies of Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar see rain; Dy CM calls it sign of victory

Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) Rallies addressed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Sangli and Kolhapur, respectively, on Friday witnessed unseasonal rains.

Speaking in Sangli in western Maharashtra, Fadnavis said one is assured of a victory when it rains, an apparent reference to Pawar addressing a rally in Satara during the 2019 assembly polls.

Videos of the episode, which took place on October 18 that year, had gone viral on social media and the opposition stalwart had earned accolades for his commitment to those who had braved the downpour to hear him. The NCP, undivided at the time, went on to win the seat.

On Friday, the skies opened up as Fadnavis was about to begin his speech for BJP's Shirala assembly seat candidate Satyajeet Deshmukh.

"Now Satyajeet dada is sure to win this seat. It is confirmed because I am holding a rally in rain," the senior BJP leader said.

Pawar was addressing a rally in Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur when it started raining. PTI SPK BNM