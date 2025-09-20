Western Naval Command chief meets Maharashtra CM, discusses maritime security situation

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, and discussed the current maritime security situation, including aspects pertaining to coastal defence of the state.

During the meeting, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Swaminathan) also briefed the chief minister about the operational readiness of the Western Naval Command, a statement said.

In a separate development, Lt Gen DS Kushwah, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, also called on Fadnavis.

The meeting deliberated on the nuances and the way ahead on Military' Civil Fusion in the contemporary security landscape.

Other key issues discussed included the Army's effective role in recent flood relief operations, aspects of Rear Area Security, and welfare initiatives for veterans and 'Veer Naris', a statement said.

The deliberations highlighted the strong synergy between the army and the state government in safeguarding the hinterland, providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters, and ensuring holistic support for veterans and their families.

Fadnavis appreciated the professionalism, discipline and selfless service ethos of the army, acknowledging its invaluable contribution to Maharashtra. The army reaffirmed its commitment to security, relief and welfare, the statement added. PTI PR NP