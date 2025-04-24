Western Odisha under grip of heatwave, Jharsuguda hottest at 45.2 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) The western region of Odisha was under the grip of heatwave conditions on Thursday with Jharsuguda the hottest place in the country at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Fourteen other places in Odisha recorded temperatures at 40 degrees Celsius or above, it said.

Jharsuguda was followed by Boudh (44.6), Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Bolangir (43.6), Angul (43.5), Titlagarh and Balangir (43), Sonepur (42.8), Hirakud (42.7), Rourkela (42.2), Bhawanipatna and Nuapada (42), Talcher (40.8), Nayagarh (40.2) and Paralakhemundi (40).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 36 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an Orange Warning (be prepared to take action) of heatwave conditions in the districts of Bolangir and Sambalpur on Friday.

The IMD also issued a Yellow warning (be aware) of heatwave conditions in the districts of Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Boudh, Nuapada and Bargarh. PTI AAM AAM RG