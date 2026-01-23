Western Railway begins trial runs of Amrit Bharat train between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Western Railway (WR) on Friday began trial runs of a 22-coach Amrit Bharat non-AC push-pull train rake on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central section to assess its performance at the maximum speed of 130 kmph, officials said.

The trial, known as the Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR), is being conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) between Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai Central, and back, they said.

WR's chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek told PTI that the 22-coach Amrit Bharat non-AC push-pull train reached Mumbai at 4.18 pm after departing from Ahmedabad at around 10.30 am.

He said the train is scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad on Saturday at 9 am.

The railway officials said that as per the approved programme, uninterrupted paths were provided during daylight hours to achieve the maximum permissible speed while observing all permanent and temporary speed restrictions.

According to them, the exercise is aimed at validating the riding quality, safety and performance parameters of the push-pull configuration before its introduction into regular service.

The rake, comprising 22 LHB non-AC coaches equipped with HOG (Head On Generation) and EOG (End On Generation), had undergone instrumentation and fitness checks at Sabarmati prior to the trial, they added.

The officials said that the trial is being supported by the mechanical, electrical and signalling departments of Western Railway, while security arrangements have been made to safeguard the instruments installed on the rake.

Amrit Bharat trains are a new category of non-air-conditioned, high-capacity passenger trains introduced by Indian Railways to provide affordable and faster long-distance travel.

The trains are designed with modern amenities, improved seating, better luggage space, LED lighting, CCTV cameras, and enhanced safety systems.

In the push-pull configuration, the locomotives are placed at both ends - allowing quicker acceleration, higher operational efficiency and reduced travel time, making trains a cost-effective alternative for mass transit on busy routes. PTI KK NP