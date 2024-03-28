Western Railway engineer gets 3 years in jail in bribery case

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) A Western Railway official was on Thursday sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

Special CBI court judge MR Purwar sentenced WR divisional electrical engineer (power) KL Meena observing that "the dishonest intention and abuse of official position to grab money as gratification is alarming".

"Corruption by public servants has become a gigantic problem. It has a deep and pervasive impact on the functioning of the entire country," the court observed.

Meena was booked in April 2015 for seeking Rs 3 lakh from a man for awarding contracts to him. He was caught in a trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation while accepting Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI filed its chargesheet in October 2015 and the prosecution examined 12 witnesses during the course of trial.

It is clear the prosecution is successful in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has initially made a demand of Rs 3 lakh as reward for having allotted two railway contracts and as a motive for allotting a third contract to the complainant, the court order said. PTI AVI BNM