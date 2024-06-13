Western Railway installs digital display boards on side panels of suburban local coaches

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Western Railway (WR) has installed dynamic digital display boards on the side panels of a local train’s coaches to “enhance train travel experience of Mumbaikars”.

“This innovative feature will provide passengers with clear and immediate identification of the destination of the local train, which will ensure a more convenient and informed journey over the Mumbai Suburban network,” said Vineet Abhishek, WR’s new chief public relations officer, in a release on Thursday.

Eight digital displays, four on each side, have been fitted on one rake to provide a “panoramic view of crucial travel information”, he said.

The release said that the digital displays will show train destinations in English, Hindi, and Marathi, toggling at an interval of three seconds. Besides this, these displays will also show if the train is fast or slow and has 12 cars or 15 cars.

Veenit Abhishek said the response from passengers has been positive and WR has planned to install the display boards on other rakes in the near future.

WR operates more than 1,300 suburban services daily and around 30 lakh commuters travel on its network spread between Churchgate in South Mumbai and Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. PTI KK NR