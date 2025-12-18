Western Railway sets up its first digital lounge at Mumbai Central station

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) The Western Railway has set up its first-ever digital lounge and co-working space, which became operational earlier this week at the Mumbai Central railway station, officials said on Thursday.

The digital lounge, spread over an area of 1,712 square feet, will provide comfortable seating arrangements, modular workstations, dedicated conference and meeting rooms, and flexible spaces for video conferencing for the passengers, they said.

"The digital lounge is aimed at catering to business travellers, professionals and remote workers, addressing the evolving needs of today's passengers," said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway.

Located at the Mumbai Central station's main line concourse, the digital lounge is expected to fetch approximately Rs 3.20 crore in revenue over a five-year period, contributing to non-fare revenue initiatives, they said.

Western Railway officials said the digital lounge is operated by Ten 11 Hospitality LLP under its premium brand INEJ Lounge, bringing professional hospitality services into the railway ecosystem.

Talking to PTI, Anurag Gill of Ten 11 Hospitality said the plans to set up such digital lounges at some major railway stations on Western Railway, and the possibility of setting up more such facilities at a few suburban railway stations is being explored.

As per the railway officials, the digital lounge is equipped with modern amenities, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, multiple charging points, comfortable seating arrangements, modular workstations, dedicated conference and meeting rooms, flexible spaces for video-conference, self-service light refreshments and non-alcoholic beverages, along with upgraded toilet and washroom facilities.

The facility has been designed to provide a convenient and functional workspace for passengers, who require basic office facilities, meeting spaces or a quiet work environment while travelling.

For accessing the digital lounge, the passengers will have to pay Rs 200 entry charges for one hour and another Rs 150 for the next one hour.

Paying additional charges, passengers can enjoy veg meals and shower facilities.

The company has offered some value packs for lounge entry, and meal and shower facilities.

At the Mumbai Central station, the railway authorities have already provided facilities like PODs for budget stay, besides a regular AC lounge at a minimum charge of Rs 10, where passengers can charge their mobiles or purchase refreshments. PTI KK NP