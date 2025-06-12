Western Railway team helping with rescue operations at Ahmedabad air crash site: official

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The disaster management team of the Western Railway is involved in relief and rescue operations at the site of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, an official said here.

A medical team and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been deployed to assist in the rescue efforts, said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, Western Railway.

WR's `Hospital Team' comprising six doctors, 20 staff and seven ambulances was at the spot.

"To facilitate the movement of affected individuals and their families, Western Railway is also planning to operate additional trains from Ahmedabad based on demand," Abhishek said.

A special train each for Mumbai and Delhi was being planned and an announcement will be made soon, he added.

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (AI171) crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 2 pm. PTI KK KRK