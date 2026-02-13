Western Railway to introduce 12 new AC, 3 non-AC local train services in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) The Western Railway will introduce 12 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services and three new non-AC services on its suburban network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from February 19, officials said on Friday.

Notably, the new AC services will replace 11 existing non-AC services, WR officials said.

The decision was taken in view of growing popularity of AC local trains, they said.

The total number of suburban AC services will increase from 121 to 133, while the overall number of local train services will increase from 1,410 to 1,414.

AC services operating on Saturdays and Sundays will increase significantly from 77 to 106.

In another change, a slow local service currently running between Bhayandar and Bandra will now originate from Virar. PTI ZA KRK