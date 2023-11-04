Western Railway to operate 17 new AC local trains in Mumbai from November 6

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Western Railway will operate 17 new air-conditioned (AC) local train services in Mumbai from November 6, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

With the introduction of the new services, the total number of AC local train services will increase to 96 from the present 79, the official said.

According to a statement issued by the Western Railway, the train operated between Dahanu Road and Andheri stations will be extended up to Churchgate station to meet the growing demand of commuters.

Considering the rise in the number of passengers travelling by AC local trains, 17 more services will be introduced from November 6, and these trains will not be operated on the weekends.

The Western Railway operates 1,394 services, including the AC trains, it stated. PTI MR ARU