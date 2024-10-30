Western Railway’s Vero, Werner and Inch bag 1st place in All India RPF dog competition

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The Western Railway’s canine squad has secured the first place at the 17th All India Railway Protection Force (RPF) Dog Competition held in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The WR said in a release that its explosive detection dog ‘Vero’ and tracker canine ‘Werner’ from the Mumbai Central Division and their narcotics sniffer peer ‘Inch’ from Vadodara Division took part in the competition.

Inch also won a bronze medal in the narcotics category, the release said.

The competition tested the participating dogs’ abilities in obedience, agility, and security-specific tasks.

Advertisment

“Competing against the best canine teams from across the country, the WR RPF Dog Squad displayed remarkable performance in various categories, ultimately securing the title,” the release said.

The dog squad plays a crucial role in safeguarding the Western Railway premises and passengers by participating in regular patrols, anti-sabotage inspections, and other security duties.

Their continuous training and readiness are instrumental in preventing potential threats and ensuring a safe journey for millions of passengers, the release said.

Advertisment

“The win reflects the WR Dog Squad's rigorous training and commitment to safety, highlighting their vital role in patrolling, anti-sabotage checks, and security for WR passengers," Veenit Abhishek, WR’s chief public relations officer, said.

The release also said that the victory is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of both the canines and their handlers. PTI KK NR