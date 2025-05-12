Western Rajasthan to experience severe heat from Tuesday: Met

Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) Some parts of Rajasthan will experience severe heat starting Tuesday, according to the Met department.

Western Rajasthan may see a decrease in thunderstorm and rain activities, and temperatures are predicted to soar by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said the maximum temperature will likely be recorded at 44-45 degrees in border areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner from May 14.

According to the weather office in Jaipur, in the last 24 hours, Bikaner's peak temperature was recorded at 42.3 degrees.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, light to moderate rains are expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions.

