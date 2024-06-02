Westland acquires book on mental health by Neha Kirpal, Nandini Murali

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Publishing house Westland Books on Sunday announced the acquisition of "Mental Health: Lived Experiences of Resilience and Hope" by social entrepreneur Neha Kirpal and author Nandini Murali.

Scheduled to release next year, the book, an anthology of proposed 20 stories, aims to "reclaim and mainstream mental health narratives through the lens of lived experiences of women from across urban India".

"There's no better way for people to understand how to support those struggling with mental health challenges, than to hear first-person stories of 'experts by experience'. From the wisdom of our lived experiences, we can draw tremendous courage, inspiration and lasting hope," said Kirpal, also the co-founder of mental health start-up Amaha, in a statement.

Talking about how women sharing their stories in the book range across cities and age groups, book's co-author Murali said these lived experience narratives are more than just stories and can "heal, empower, transform and radically humanise society".

"It involves a nuanced ability to harness our unique insights, perspectives and wisdom, to create lived experience informed and inclusive spaces," said Murali, who is also the author of "Left Behind: Surviving Suicide Loss" (2011).

According to the publishers, the first-person accounts shared in the book addresses the stigma, shame, secrecy and silence around mental health, offering reflective and informed perspectives, especially to those going through similar experiences either personally or witnessing it within their families and organisations.

"Both Neha and Nandini have such a deep understanding of the mental health landscape and the specific challenges confronting us here in India that I have no doubt their book is going to be an invaluable resource and support for patients, caregivers, as well as mental health practitioners," added Karthika VK of Westland Books.