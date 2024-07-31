Westland Books invites submissions for speculative fiction anthology

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Publishing house Westland Books has invited submissions from budding and established writers of speculative fiction for an anthology of new writing.

The entries, to be curated by author Guatam Bhatia, are to be in the format of short stories (2,000–8,000 words) and novelettes (8,000–20,000 words). The selected works will be published in Westland's new imprint 'IF'.

"When the editors at Westland and I discussed the scope of this anthology, we thought of it as a showcase for the breadth and diversity of Indian SF. We are looking for new stories as well as new voices—from writers old and new. I'm really looking forward to reading the submissions and curious about what the anthology will look like," said Bhatia in a statement.

The winners will be awarded Rs 12,500 for each accepted short story (to a limit of 10 short stories) and Rs 25,000 for each selected novelette (to a limit of three novelettes).

"We are keen to build IF as a home for exciting new writing in the realm of speculative fiction, and this anthology is an attempt to broaden and deepen the list with fresh writing from established as well as first-time writers. We could not have asked for a sharper and more committed editor than Gautam Bhatia to curate the anthology, which we hope to publish in early 2025," said Karthika VK, publisher of Westland Books. PTI MG MAH MAH