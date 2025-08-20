Westland invites submissions for its new imprint dedicated to comics, graphic novels

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Publishing house Westland Books is inviting submissions from artists for its new imprint dedicated to comic books, starting with a series of adaptations of classic Indian stories.

Set for publication in 2026–27, 'The India Comics Project' initiative, launched in collaboration with the French Embassy and the French Institute in India, will produce a series of 24 original comics in English -- each adapted from a story, novella or novel originally written and published in one of India’s many languages.

By reimagining iconic works through the graphic novel format, the series seeks to introduce these stories to new audiences in India and abroad, "while celebrating the diversity of India’s languages, cultures, and artistic traditions".

"Westland will reveal the name and logo of the new imprint at a later stage, with the focus for now firmly on the creative work that will emerge from this selection. Selected creators will also benefit from a dedicated training programme by French and Indian experts, to hone their craft in the field of comics," Karthika VK, publisher at Westland Books, said in a statement.

Artists are invited to submit their portfolios in PDF format, which may include published or unpublished work such as drawings, illustrations, sketches, and other artwork that reflects their creative range and aesthetic.

"Applicants are welcome to collaborate with writers for the submission and apply as a duo," she informed.

The entries will be reviewed by a four-member jury, including Simon Lamouret, one of France’s most acclaimed contemporary graphic novelists, best known in India for his graphic novel "The Alcazar", and Appupen, a pioneering figure in India’s independent comics scene.

Later, the shortlisted artists will work closely with Westland editors over 8–12 months to complete their adaptations, ensuring the books are ready for publication in 2026–27.

"The India Comics Project is part of a larger initiative by the French government that aims to support the emergence of a new generation of Indian talents in the field of AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality) and to create bridges between our two creative ecosystems," said Gregor Trumel, cultural counsellor at the French Embassy and director of the French Institute in India.

The first series of comics are set to be published by July 2026.