Wet morning in city, air quality nears good at 55 AQI

New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday morning, with the weather department predicting more showers and thunderstorms during the day.

The minimum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal, while the maximum is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday, the city’s primary station Safdarjung recorded 10.4 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported 8.9 mm at Palam, 5.4 mm at Lodhi Road, 12.6 mm at Ridge, and 16 mm at Pitampura, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the satisfactory category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 55, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.