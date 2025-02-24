Wet spell forecast till March 2 in Himachal; orange warning for Feb 27

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Amid yellow warning for thunderstorms with lightning and orange warning for rain and snow at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT department on Monday predicted a wet spell in the state for the next six days.

The MeT station has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain or snow and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on February 27 and 28, and light rain or snow at isolated places of the state on February 25 and March 1.

The yellow warning for light to moderate rain or snow with spells of heavy snowfall or rain pertained to all 12 districts of the state on February 28, and in 10 districts barring Solan and Kinnaur on February 27.

The weather in Himachal Pradesh was mainly dry during the last 24 hours, with the minimum and maximum temperatures fluctuating marginally.

Kukumseri was the coldest in the state with a low of minus 11.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Keylong at minus 9.7 degrees, Tabo minus 7.5 degrees, and Kalpa minus 1.3 degrees Celisus.

The maximum temperature was close to normal in most places, with Una recording the hottest day temperature at 28 degrees Celsius. The mercury breached the 25-degree mark at many places in the stae, the MeT department said. PTI BPL ARI