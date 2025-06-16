Wet spell likely in Himachal till June 22: Met

Shimla, June 16 (PTI) A wet spell has been predicted in Himachal Pradesh till Sunday along with light to moderate rains in lower, mid and higher hills, the meteorological department said.

The local Met centre has issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour at isolated places in majority of the districts from Tuesday to Friday.

Light to moderate rains occurred at isolated places in the state including the capital Shimla which was lashed by a severe storm accompanied by sharp showers on Monday afternoon.

Shimla recorded 25 mm rains in just one hour, according to the Met centre.

The weather office said Kangra was wettest in the state logging 33.6 mm rains during the past 24 hours, followed by 32.4 mm in Shimla, 30 mm in Theog , 29.1mm in Chowari, 27 mm in Karsog, and 23.8 mm in Palampur.

It further informed that Salooni recorded 18.1 mm of rains, followed by 16.8 mm in Jot, 16.0 mm in Dharamshala, 13.2 mm each in Paonta Sahib and Nagrota Suriyan, 12mm in Jubberhatti, 8.6 mm in Kufri and 7 mm in Kothi.

There was no significant change in temperatures and Kusumseri was coldest in the state with a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius while Paonta Sahib logged a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures stayed close to normal with Hamirpur being the hottest in the state with a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 38 degrees Celsius in Una and 36.8 degrees Celsius in Neri.

Tourist destinations like Manali recorded a day temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 25.2 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 22.4 degrees Celsius in Narkanda, 23.6 degrees Celsius in Kasauli and 20.5 degrees Celsius in Kufri. The state received 27.6 mm average rains during the current monsoon season from June 1 to 16 against normal rainfall of 43.2 mm, a deficit of 36 percent. All twelve districts received deficit rains between 14 percent (Shimla) and 60 percent (Kinnaur). PTI BPL OZ OZ