Wet spell likely in parts of Vidarbha on Wednesday

Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) The Met department has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts of Vidarbha for Tuesday, an official said.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Nagpur districts in the next 24 hours starting 8.30 am Tuesday.

Separately, a yellow alert has been issued predicting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning strikes at isolated places in Amravati, Wardha, and Yavatmal, also in Vidarbha, over the next 24 hours, Dr Praveen Kumar, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur IMD, told PTI.

Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for Amravati for Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for the same period in isolated places across Akola, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, and Wardha.

Kumar said a low-pressure area developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become more marked in the next 24 hours. It will move west-northwestwards and thereafter across Odisha during the subsequent 24 hours.

"Under the influence of the above system, the region of Vidarbha is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning," he added. PTI CLS NSK