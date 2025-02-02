Wetlands crucial for ecology, must be protected from encroachers: Adityanath

Gonda (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized on the ecological importance of natural wetlands and said that many of them are suffering due to encroachment.

Addressing an event here on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, themed "Wetland Future, Our Future", the Chief Minister said natural wetlands are vital for our ecosystem.

They play a key role in groundwater conservation, irrigation, drinking water availability, flood and drought control and carbon storage, he said.

Wetlands also play an important role in conservation of aquatic ecosystem-dependent vegetation, wild animals, migratory and local birds and provide food, medicine, livelihood, as well as income resources, he said.

Adityanath launched a programme on "Conservation of Wetlands for the Future of All of Us" at Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary and also released several books, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The chief minister visited an exhibition, and felicitated winners of various competitions, the statement said.

He said wetlands not only sustain aquatic life but also preserve nature in its original form.

"Parvati and Arga natural lakes are a symbol of India's heritage, formed hundreds of years ago by the Saryu river. Even today, migratory and local birds arrive here from thousands of kilometers away," Adityanath said.

Highlighting the economic potential of tourism, he said eco, heritage, and spiritual tourism generate employment.

"In 2016, Ayodhya saw only 2.35 lakh tourists. After improving connectivity and facilities, 16.11 crore people visited in 2024, significantly boosting employment and businesses like hotels, taxis, restaurants, and local handicrafts," he said.

He added that efforts are underway to integrate nearby villages into the Parvati Arga Wetlands conservation initiative and encourage women self-help groups to market their products online in collaboration with Amazon. Adityanath said that women volunteer groups can do a great job in the direction of self-reliance and to achieve the target of one trillion dollar economy, every family will have to be made self-reliant.

The Chief Minister also said that Tikri forest would be developed as an open safari, turning the Awadh region into a major eco-tourism hub.

The state government will ensure connectivity and link the Parvati and Arga wetlands with the Saryu Canal National Project, he said.

"In a survey conducted 8 years ago, Gonda was the dirtiest district in the country, but today its ranking is good. Today a medical college has been built here. The Vantangiyas who did not get rights for 100 years, have are also living a respectable life with rights," he added.

Speaking about carbon emissions, Adityanath said that Prime Minister Modi has asked to take steps towards achieving the target of net zero in 2070.

Earlier, people cooked on wood and kerosene, but now over 10 crore families in the country have received LPG connections, improving health and reducing emissions, he said.

He noted that the state’s green cover has expanded due to government initiatives.

In eight years, we have planted 210 crore saplings, with 70 per cent surviving, creating good forest cover. A Jatayu Conservation Center has also been established in Gorakhpur, the chief minister added.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh, UP Cabinet Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Minister of State for Forests and Environment (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State for Forests KP Malik, and Principal Secretary (Forest-Environment) Anil Kumar were present, the statement read.