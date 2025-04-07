We've already demolished terror ecosystem, infrastructure: J-K DGP

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Praising Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his support and "zero-terror" strategy, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday said the terror ecosystem and infrastructure have been demolished.

His force will not rest till terrorism is completely wiped out of the Union Territory (UT), the DGP added.

Prabhat was addressing a gathering after the home minister handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to the families of 11 martyrs, including 10 policemen at a special function at Raj Bhavan here.

The DGP said 1,614 police personnel including 515 Special Police Officers (SPOs) laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism since 1989.

He said the successful implementation of Shah's decisions like the "zero terror" plan coupled with his support have made the J-K Police strategically a very strong force.

"The sacrifice of 1,614 policemen including 515 SPOs in the fight against terrorism shows the bravery of the police force and their efforts to make J&K secure and peaceful. We have already demolished the terror ecosystem and infrastructure," the DGP said.

Thanking the home minister for meeting the families of the martyrs and personally handing over appointment orders to them, he said his force will not rest till terrorism is completely wiped out of J-K.

Prabhat also highlighted the synergy between police and other security agencies, and praised the home minister for his guidance, saying the thrust on coordination has strengthened and prepared them operationally to take on the challenges in a better manner.

He also praised the home minister for his support in conducting general warfare special training, camp security and area domination. PTI TAS TAS KSS KSS